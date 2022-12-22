Home Cities Bengaluru

Beware high infections in winter: Expert

Children are reporting multiple viruses and infections including the common respirator syncytial virus, influenza and rhinovirus.

Published: 22nd December 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 vaccination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With cases of the new Covid19 variant BF.7 being reported globally and in India, experts advise citizens to be cautious, more so because it is winter and there will be more viral infections.
Noted virologist V Ravi said winter is the season when the virus transmission is high and citizens should be cautious.

“They should not forget the mantra: Our safety is our responsibility. They should avoid being part of gatherings. We all know the Covid-Appropriate Behaviour -- wear a mask, use sanitizer and maintain social distancing,” he said.

The vaccinated group, even if affected with the new variant, will have mild symptoms and there is no need to panic. Of those who have not been vaccinated, 80 per cent could experience mild symptoms, 10- 15 per cent moderate to severe conditions and 5 per cent could get critical which could even be fatal.

For children, who have not been vaccinated and have been experiencing frequent viral infections due to season change and winters, Ravi said that children generally handle situations better.

Children are reporting multiple viruses and infections including the common respirator syncytial virus, influenza and rhinovirus. Testing for Covid should be based on the advice of doctors, he said.

The symptoms for the new variant are the same as the old ones. Anyone with symptoms should immediately consult a doctor before rushing for testing, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp