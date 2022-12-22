Beware high infections in winter: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cases of the new Covid19 variant BF.7 being reported globally and in India, experts advise citizens to be cautious, more so because it is winter and there will be more viral infections.

Noted virologist V Ravi said winter is the season when the virus transmission is high and citizens should be cautious.

“They should not forget the mantra: Our safety is our responsibility. They should avoid being part of gatherings. We all know the Covid-Appropriate Behaviour -- wear a mask, use sanitizer and maintain social distancing,” he said.

The vaccinated group, even if affected with the new variant, will have mild symptoms and there is no need to panic. Of those who have not been vaccinated, 80 per cent could experience mild symptoms, 10- 15 per cent moderate to severe conditions and 5 per cent could get critical which could even be fatal.

For children, who have not been vaccinated and have been experiencing frequent viral infections due to season change and winters, Ravi said that children generally handle situations better.

Children are reporting multiple viruses and infections including the common respirator syncytial virus, influenza and rhinovirus. Testing for Covid should be based on the advice of doctors, he said.

The symptoms for the new variant are the same as the old ones. Anyone with symptoms should immediately consult a doctor before rushing for testing, he said.

