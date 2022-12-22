Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Hold public consultation before passing BMLTA bill’

In the absence of the draft legislation in Kannada, Sreenivas said many organisations and locals could not understand the bill and engage in the development.

Published: 22nd December 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bus Prayanikara Vedike, a group working on improving public transport in the city, has strongly opposed the tabling of the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) bill in its present form in the ongoing winter session in Belagavi.

Their main contentions were that the public were not consulted during the drafting of the bill and it was made available only in English. The forum is demanding that these must be addressed before the bill is passed.  

The bill, drafted by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), aims to promote seamless mobility through urban transport through the constitution of the authority by integrating the functions of multiple civic agencies and departments.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, dated December 20, the forum’s Vinay Sreenivasa said the bill is not in line with the 74th constitutional amendment that grants power to urban local bodies take decisions to improve mobility in the city. “This bill is not in sync with the city’s master plan and the state government is aiming to pass the bill in the ongoing winter session without public consultation,” he added.

