TAC chairman suggests precautionary measures against Covid 19 surge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, Brazil, the US and Korea, Dr M K Sudarshan, Chairman of the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), said that the rise is definitely a cause of worry for the state. Dr Sudarshan suggested that the state follows three mandatory steps with immediate effect: First, to make masks mandatory indoors; Second, to get booster doses administered; and Third, to get people who are symptomatic tested for the coronavirus.

Dr Sudarshan said, “One of the first things that should be done is to ramp up the booster dose vaccination. All those who have received two doses of the Covid vaccine should immediately take the booster dose, which should be procured and made available for people across the state. Next, is to ramp up testing. Those symptomatic should immediately be tested and opt for home-isolation.” He said that the third immediate step is to make masks mandatory.

“At all closed places and indoors, masks should be mandatory,” he said. Citing the letter of the Union Secretary for Health, Rajesh Bhushan, to states, Dr Sudarshan said that more samples of those testing positive must be sent for genomic sequencing.

He added that the sewage surveillance (measuring SARS-CoV2 levels in untreated wastewater) has been going on in Bengaluru since June, and there is no virus isolated in that surveillance. “Bengaluru was the epicentre of Covid-19 in Karnataka. Sewage surveillance can show us if there is a Covid spread in the community. From the past six weeks, there is no isolation of the virus in the sewage surveillance,” Dr Sudarshan mentioned.

