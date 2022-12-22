Dr Raghavendra Kumar K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Learning Disability (LD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder due to which a child is unable to store, process and produce information which impacts their ability to read, write, listen, think, speak or perform mathematical calculations. These disabilities are also referred to as Specific Learning Difficulties and Dyslexia.

Different types of learning disabilities

Dyslexia - Difficulty with reading, problems reading, writing, spelling, speaking

Dyscalculia - Difficulty with math, understanding time, using money

Dysgraphia - Difficulty with writing, spelling, organising ideas

Dyspraxia - Difficulty with fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, balance, manual dexterity

Signs and symptoms of LD

Children with learning disabilities often showcase several symptoms which include

Difficulty in reading and dislike it

Multiple spellings for common words

Difficulty in spotting sounds syllables

Inability to express thoughts and ideas in writing

Messy handwriting

Identifying the problem

Parents must talk to their child’s teacher if they feel that their child is having trouble in school and ask questions related to their child’s progress in reading, writing and math. Teachers can help identify if there is a pattern of problems by analysing the test results of a child. Children with learning disabilities often suffer from self-esteem issues and think of themselves as stupid. Parents must step in and should educate their children about their learning disability and must offer support.

Early identification the source of a child’s problem can help in getting early diagnosis and treatment for their child and will result in greater success and progress. It is also important to note that you must also praise your child while they are focusing on something. Celebrating their achievements, and abilities and making time to listen to them can help in instilling confidence in your child.

(The writer is consultant - child & adolescent psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital)

