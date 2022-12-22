Temple site in Bengaluru ‘lands’ in controversy

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Banashankari Temple site has become a bone of contention between the temple committee and Kendriya Upadhyayara Sangha, a teachers’ association, as both have been claiming rights over the property. The temple committee has alleged that there was a trespassing attempt on the temple site, which belongs to the Muzrai department. The Sangha had also put up a board, which was removed on Sunday.

The Sangha, however, said it was allotted the land in 1984 by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and it had paid Rs 2,31,250.

Executive Officer Padma K told The New Indian Express that the temple site is 3 acres and 26 guntas in two different Survey Numbers of 63/2 and 63/3. When the department decided to put up a compound wall, a board claiming that a part of the land belongs to the Sangha came up.

“The board was removed and a complaint filed at the police station. We have written to the BDA to give us records to verify ownership. The Sangha is claiming that the land was allotted to it in 1984. We will check the documents and take further steps,” she said.

Banashankari Temple Development Committee Chairman AH Basavaraju said not an inch of land will be given as it belongs to the temple. “A Detailed Project Report (DPR) to build a complex and community hall is ready. This is being done deliberately. Would they do it, if it is a private property,” he asked. He alleged that the Sangha is trying to grab the land by making fictitious claims.

Denying the charges, Sangha president Nanjesh Gowda said the Sangha got the land parcel from the government and it has all the records. “Even in the 11th column of the pahani, it is clearly mentioned that the right over the land is with Sangha,” he stressed.

“On November 29, after our board at the site was damaged, we filed a police complaint. The Banashankari police told us that since this is a civil matter, it should be settled in the court. We will appoint a lawyer to represent us in the court and ensure justice,” he said.

BENGALURU: The Banashankari Temple site has become a bone of contention between the temple committee and Kendriya Upadhyayara Sangha, a teachers’ association, as both have been claiming rights over the property. The temple committee has alleged that there was a trespassing attempt on the temple site, which belongs to the Muzrai department. The Sangha had also put up a board, which was removed on Sunday. The Sangha, however, said it was allotted the land in 1984 by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and it had paid Rs 2,31,250. Executive Officer Padma K told The New Indian Express that the temple site is 3 acres and 26 guntas in two different Survey Numbers of 63/2 and 63/3. When the department decided to put up a compound wall, a board claiming that a part of the land belongs to the Sangha came up. “The board was removed and a complaint filed at the police station. We have written to the BDA to give us records to verify ownership. The Sangha is claiming that the land was allotted to it in 1984. We will check the documents and take further steps,” she said. Banashankari Temple Development Committee Chairman AH Basavaraju said not an inch of land will be given as it belongs to the temple. “A Detailed Project Report (DPR) to build a complex and community hall is ready. This is being done deliberately. Would they do it, if it is a private property,” he asked. He alleged that the Sangha is trying to grab the land by making fictitious claims. Denying the charges, Sangha president Nanjesh Gowda said the Sangha got the land parcel from the government and it has all the records. “Even in the 11th column of the pahani, it is clearly mentioned that the right over the land is with Sangha,” he stressed. “On November 29, after our board at the site was damaged, we filed a police complaint. The Banashankari police told us that since this is a civil matter, it should be settled in the court. We will appoint a lawyer to represent us in the court and ensure justice,” he said.