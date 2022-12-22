Home Cities Bengaluru

Temple site in Bengaluru ‘lands’ in controversy

Banashankari Temple committee, teachers’ association claim ownership of property

Published: 22nd December 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

A board put up by the Kendriya Upadhyayara Sangha on the premises of the Banashankari Temple being removed | Express

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Banashankari Temple site has become a bone of contention between the temple committee and Kendriya Upadhyayara Sangha, a teachers’ association, as both have been claiming rights over the property. The temple committee has alleged that there was a trespassing attempt on the temple site, which belongs to the Muzrai department. The Sangha had also put up a board, which was removed on Sunday.
The Sangha, however, said it was allotted the land in 1984 by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and it had paid Rs 2,31,250.

Executive Officer Padma K told The New Indian Express that the temple site is 3 acres and 26 guntas in two different Survey Numbers of 63/2 and 63/3. When the department decided to put up a compound wall, a board claiming that a part of the land belongs to the Sangha came up.

“The board was removed and a complaint filed at the police station. We have written to the BDA to give us records to verify ownership. The Sangha is claiming that the land was allotted to it in 1984. We will check the documents and take further steps,” she said.

Banashankari Temple Development Committee Chairman AH Basavaraju said not an inch of land will be given as it belongs to the temple. “A Detailed Project Report (DPR) to build a complex and community hall is ready. This is being done deliberately. Would they do it, if it is a private property,” he asked. He alleged that the Sangha is trying to grab the land by making fictitious claims.

Denying the charges, Sangha president Nanjesh Gowda said the Sangha got the land parcel from the government and it has all the records. “Even in the 11th column of the pahani, it is clearly mentioned that the right over the land is with Sangha,” he stressed.

“On November 29, after our board at the site was damaged, we filed a police complaint. The Banashankari police told us that since this is a civil matter, it should be settled in the court. We will appoint a lawyer to represent us in the court and ensure justice,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo | PTI)
'Chronology Samjhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting
Former Niti Aayog VC Arvind Panagariya (File Photo | EPS)
Arvind Panagariya cautions against cutting trade ties with China
Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
Potential of Indian being exposed to online game with harmful info has increased: MoS IT
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Nine policemen convicted in 2006 Etah fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp