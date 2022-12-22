‘Xpat’ X’mas   

Tunir Biswas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you cast your ear into the near future, you would hear that the jingle bells have begun ringing. With Christmas right around the corner, the city has geared itself to celebrate the festival in all forms and manners. But Bengaluru locals aren’t the only ones stoked for the big day. Owing to the city’s diversity in its populace, there exist many expats in the city, some who have been living here for multiple decades. They bring with them elements from their own culture, adding several touches of variety to the city’s Christmas.

Jean Christian Randrianampizafy, the director of Alliance Française de Bangalore, believes French Christians do not feel out of place living in Bengaluru as it has an authentic Christmas culture. “In France, it is the time when the whole family gets together, we go to church by tradition, listen to choirs, gather around a big meal and give each other presents. Then there is the decoration of the house with Christmas objects and candles, and of course, the Christmas tree. The French in Bengaluru do pretty much the same things if they’re not travelling. I would like to add that during this festival, we eat a special pastry called ‘La bûche de Noël’, which is a cake in the shape of a log to remind us of the link between Christmas and the tree. Fortunately, it is very easy to find it here,” shares Randrianampizafy.

Frances Rao has been living in Bengaluru for 31 years and is celebrating Christmas in a modest manner. “I’m going to a friend’s house for lunch. I will be taking the dessert. This festival has always been significant in the city for its large Christian community. Everything is nice around Christmas,” says Rao, who originally hails from Washington DC, USA.

Likening to Rao in the modest spirit of things, Serbian model Aleksandar Radosavljevic plans to stay home for Christmas. “I plan on having an intimate get-together at home and spending time with my family over calls. Back in Serbia, you celebrate Christmas with your family, cut the Christmas tree and go to the church, wherein you put the tree,” says Radosavljevic, a resident of Bengaluru for the past five years.

Contrary to both Rao and Radosavljevic, Elizabeth Bowden-David has been prepping for the festival from early December. “I got the tree on the first of the month. We do Christmas big at our house. We sing songs and carols and have a special cake that is my grandfather-in-law’s recipe. We have homemade wine as well. Outside the traditions, I watch the films It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story every year. My husband is from Kerala and I am from Alabama, US, so we bring our elements from our heritages. My children are also coming home from abroad this year and that makes it extra special,” says Bowden-David, a B’luru resident for 17 years, adding that O Holy Night is her favourite Christmas song.

Outside of homely decorations and intimate festivities, there’s a bit of a feast to be had on the occasion as well. Brazilian chef Guto Souza, executive chef & partner at Boteco – Restaurante Brasileiro, has curated a special menu for the festival that includes Brazilian specials. “We’re going to have traditional elements of a Christmas meal in Brazil like the Christmas roasted turkey, home-cured Christmas ham with a sweet sauce and many more. However, I won’t be there in the city for the occasion as I’m currently in New Zealand with my wife and daughter to visit my son. We haven’t had the chance to spend time with him since Covid struck in 2020, and what better time than Christmas.” says Souza.

