Bengaluru hospitals ready to tackle next Covid surge

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru hospitals authorities said that they are fully prepared to tackle any resurgence in Covid-19 cases after fighting the previous waves. The doctors said that there is no need to panic since at present as the burden of cases is low in Karnataka.

However, they advised that Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and using sanitisers should be followed. They highlighted that after the cases reduced, the hospital staffers have become complacent over Covid-19 protocols. Now, they have been advised to follow the protocols strictly.

Dr Srinivas R, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO), Victoria Hospital, said that, at present, the hospital has four ventilator beds for Covid-19 patients. Dr Srinivas said that if required, they will increase the numbers, and added, that they have the required infrastructure.

The doctors at KC General Hospital said they do not have any dedicated Covid-19 wards at present, and are awaiting the health department guidelines. They said it will not be ideal to suddenly shift beds to Covid-19 wards in hospitals as non-Covid-19 patients should also be treated with the same priority.

The hospital committees are expected to convene meetings after the health department issues guidelines. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) president, Dr Rohan Krishnan said there is no need to panic if the doctors and officials are vigilant and follow Covid protocols. He said people in India have developed immunity after battling the earlier waves.

