Every taluk to have Covid hospital, says Sudhakar

The state government is in contact touch with the Centre to ensure that there is adequate stock of vaccine.

Published: 23rd December 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/BENGALURU: With a new sub-variant of Omicron detected in India, the state government has sounded an alert and advised that people should wear masks in closed areas. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who held a meeting with officials, said that two per cent of travellers in the airport will be tested randomly. Hospitals which have oxygen plants should ensure they are functioning.

PIC: Nagaraja Gadekal

“Every taluk will have a Covid hospital, and private hospitals will also reserve some beds for Covid-19 patients. People who have not taken a booster dose must take it,’’ he said, adding that around 80 per cent are yet to take it.

The state government is in contact touch with the Centre to ensure that there is adequate stock of vaccine. Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah suggested that who are coming from outside at the airport be completely screened, to which Sudhakar replied that the states are following the Centre’s advisory.

AWAITING CM’S NOD FOR X-MAS, NY BASH, SAYS BBMP CHIEF
Bengaluru: BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Thursday with a new sub-variant of Omicron detected in India, they are awaiting directi­ons from CM Basavaraj Bommai regarding the permiss­ion and guidelines for celebr­ations on New Year. Girinath said that the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) are analysing the trends at global and national levels, and the CM, after discussing with the panel, will issue directions. He also asked public to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distancing and avoid crowding. Expressing unhappiness over poor response to booster doses, he said a major stocks of vaccines have expired and are being wasted.  Meanw­hile, as various trade forums gear up for Christmas and New Year celebrations, they are worried over about the new variant.

