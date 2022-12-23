Karnataka HC stays further proceedings on case against shuttler Lakshya Sen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings in the FIR filed against ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and coach U Vimal Kumar by the city police for allegedly fudging Sen’s age after the petitioners alleged that the complainant has filed frivolous complaints to harass them and tarnish their reputation.

A vacation bench of Justice S Rachaiah stayed the proceedings after hearing the petitions, challenging the FIR filed by the High Ground police. Nagaraja MG, a resident of Muddanapalya, had filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered.

The complainant had alleged that Dhirendra Kumar Sen and Nirmala Sen have fudged the date of birth of Chirag and Lakshya in their birth certificates. The complaint read after fudging, Sen has won many tournaments and received various government benefits.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed further proceedings in the FIR filed against ace shuttler Lakshya Sen and coach U Vimal Kumar by the city police for allegedly fudging Sen’s age after the petitioners alleged that the complainant has filed frivolous complaints to harass them and tarnish their reputation. A vacation bench of Justice S Rachaiah stayed the proceedings after hearing the petitions, challenging the FIR filed by the High Ground police. Nagaraja MG, a resident of Muddanapalya, had filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered. The complainant had alleged that Dhirendra Kumar Sen and Nirmala Sen have fudged the date of birth of Chirag and Lakshya in their birth certificates. The complaint read after fudging, Sen has won many tournaments and received various government benefits.