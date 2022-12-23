Home Cities Bengaluru

No rules on conveying whip to elected members, Karnataka HC lays down procedures

The court also noted that since the government has not framed any rules, this has resulted in several litigations.

Published: 23rd December 2022

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that even after 35 years the state government has not framed the rules under Karnataka Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 1987 after the Act was enacted, the Karnataka High Court laid down the procedure to be followed till the rules are framed.

The procedure are regarding the manner in which the service of a whip of a party is to be communicated to its elected members during voting in favour of their candidates contesting for the post of president and vice-president in local bodies.

The court made it clear that disqualification proceedings cannot be initiated against elected members if the whip is not communicated.  Justice NS Sanjay Gowda passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Savita and two others, challenging the order passed by the DC of the Town Municipal Council, Bagalkot, disqualifying them under sections 3 and 4 of the Act, on October 28, 2021, for allegedly violating the whip.    

“The state government could have prescribed a mode of service of notice by framing rules. Even after 35 years, the government is yet to frame the rules, which has resulted in a gray area in the matter of service of a direction (whip) issued by a political party. This grey area is prone to misuse by political parties and its members,” the court said. The court also noted that since the government has not framed any rules, this has resulted in several litigations.

