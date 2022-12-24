Home Cities Bengaluru

Activists, leaders dub Bengaluru demolition drive selective

Denying the claims made by activists and party leaders, BBMP officials said that it is only following the high court orders.

Published: 24th December 2022

A BBMP bulldozer at work

A BBMP bulldozer at work. (Photo | Express)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangara Palike resuming its stormwater encroachment removal drive after two months, activists, civic experts and owners, called the drive selective. They have pointed out that BBMP is not moving its bulldozers into the properties of MLA Harris-owned Nalapad Campus at Chalghatta, and other big builders, who have been on the list of encroachers.

According to the reports and documents, the Bengaluru East Tahsildar had passed the order for removing encroachment under section 104 of Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964 and Karnataka Disaster Management Act, 2005 at Mahadevapura Zone, and the BBMP will be preparing to move its bulldozers into 78 properties. On Thursday, two houses and sheds were razed at Munnekolala.

Ashok Mruthyunjaya, activist and AAP president of Mahadevapura Zone, dubbed this drive as a “political stunt”. “The owners who have received notices for vacating houses are poor and are victims of fraud by greedy landowners, municipal and government officials, who have allowed encroachments on stormwater drains and buffer zones. The BBMP should have the courage to move its bulldozers into the Eco Space, Nalapad group, and others.”

Mahadevapura Zone Congress leader, Nallurhalli Nagesh echoed the same, saying that the owners are poor, and innocent, and that taxes have been collected for these properties. “BBMP has given a no objection certificate, and also collects tax annually. Bescom and BWSSB collects bill payment. If owners are encroachers, the officials also should be held accountable. Just to protect some big builders, innocent people are harassed and their homes targeted,” stated Nagesh.

Denying the claims made by activists and party leaders, BBMP officials said that it is only following the high court orders. “There is no politics in the drive, which is being done as per the law. The tahsildar has also given orders after hearing the matter and examining the resurvey. When the hearings of cases are done, the Palike will undertake encroachment removal.”

