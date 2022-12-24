‘EWS quota to go up to 10 per cent in national law varsities’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category students in the national law school universities will be increased from eight per cent to 10 per cent for the academic year 2024, said Sudhir Krishnaswamy, vice-chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU).

Consortium of National Law Universities, which conducts the CLAT 2023, announced the results on Friday. He said that this year saw the highest attendance in the exam, with an overall attendance percentage of 94.87.

While seven UG Karnataka CLAT students scored above 99 percentile, one PG student managed to score above 99 percentile. None of the PG students managed to score 100 percentile.

The UG students scored 99.97, 99.96, 99.94, 99.93 and 99.92, while the UG student secured 99.91 percentile. The highest marks secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. Meanwhile, The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

The V-C said the CLAT results will not affect the performance of students in board exams as scoring minimum eligibility in boards is equally important for admission.

