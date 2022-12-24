Give passport to minor sans dad’s sign: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the regional passport office to reissue the passport of a minor boy, whose mother had filed an application for reissuing his passport so that they can visit Australia for Christmas. The court also suggested amendments to the passport rules.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by a 40-year-old mother, a resident of Whitefield, who has an eight-year-old son.

The mother indicated that the divorce case and case of custody are pending, and for four years, the son is in the custody of the mother. She wishes to visit Australia with her child and come back after Christmas. They filed an application before the passport officer, which was not considered as the mother has not submitted the specimen signature of her husband for the passport, as she had separated.

For two months, there was no communication from the officer, but it was informed that the kid’s passport will not be reissued as his father’s consent was mandatory, after which, his mother moves court.

The court said the rules framed by the central government in terms of Section 24 of the Passport Act are part of the statute and are statutory, but the passport manual guidelines to issue a passport are a solution to the circumstances and cannot run contrary to the statute.

The court also observed that the central government should amend the rules if such situations have to be tackled, without which, rejecting passports of minors, based on the manual particularly, would be rendered unsustainable as they would be untenable.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the regional passport office to reissue the passport of a minor boy, whose mother had filed an application for reissuing his passport so that they can visit Australia for Christmas. The court also suggested amendments to the passport rules. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while allowing the petition filed by a 40-year-old mother, a resident of Whitefield, who has an eight-year-old son. The mother indicated that the divorce case and case of custody are pending, and for four years, the son is in the custody of the mother. She wishes to visit Australia with her child and come back after Christmas. They filed an application before the passport officer, which was not considered as the mother has not submitted the specimen signature of her husband for the passport, as she had separated. For two months, there was no communication from the officer, but it was informed that the kid’s passport will not be reissued as his father’s consent was mandatory, after which, his mother moves court. The court said the rules framed by the central government in terms of Section 24 of the Passport Act are part of the statute and are statutory, but the passport manual guidelines to issue a passport are a solution to the circumstances and cannot run contrary to the statute. The court also observed that the central government should amend the rules if such situations have to be tackled, without which, rejecting passports of minors, based on the manual particularly, would be rendered unsustainable as they would be untenable.