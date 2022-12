By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Christmas Eve, if you find some time for yourself, walk around the city a bit and observe how it has dressed up in colours and lights for Santa Claus and his reindeers. There’s a whiff of jolly good in the air. With streets lit in decorative illuminations to children in Santa hats lighting a candle, Bengaluru looks happy. The neighbourhoods appear so ornate that even being stuck in traffic won’t bother you. That only means one thing. Christmas has truly arrived.

