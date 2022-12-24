Private hospitals in Karnataka to procure new nasal vaccine

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Centre approving Bharat Biotech International Limited’s (BBIL)’s nasal vaccine INCOVACC on Friday, Dr Prasanna H M, President, Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), said all private hospitals in Karnataka will be procuring this vaccine in small batches to ensure minimum wastage of resources. The Centre had earlier in the day issued directions that the nasal vaccine be supplied to private hospitals first.

Dr Prasanna said the procurement process is expected to be initiated in a few days as the approval has only just come. Once the price and other logistics are decided, the hospitals will place the orders accordingly.

The doctors have called INCOVACC a game-changer as it will be ten times more effective than the injectible ones. The mode of transmission for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 is through the nasal passage, hence when the vaccine is given through the nose the immunity would be much higher, Dr Prasanna explained.

Currently, injectible vaccine doses are only available in major private hospitals across Karnataka. Smaller hospitals have not procured any vaccines in the last 3-4 months due to low demand. The booster doses, after the initial rush to procure them, are now in low demand. Each booster vaccine vial was being used for 1-2 people and the remaining would get wasted.

In total, the private hospitals incurred a total loss of around Rs 4.5 crore in a span of four to five months. Private hospitals in Bengaluru have said around 1.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccines were wasted this year with the government’s initiation of special vaccination campaigns providing booster doses free of cost.

Dr R Ravindra, Medical Director, Suguna Hospital, said much of their vaccine stock was to expire when vaccines were made available free of cost in public hospitals. As a measure to reduce wastage, his hospital had started providing vaccines free of cost to minimise the wastage of resources, he said.

