Water shutdown on Dec 26 near Bengaluru's Old Airport area and its surroundings

This is due to the realignment of the existing 1,200 mm dia MS water pipeline by BWSSB in connection with the underbridge work carried out by BBMP near the Suranjan Das Road-Old Airport junction.

BENGALURU: Cauvery water supply will be disrupted on December 26 from 6 am to 6 pm in the following areas: MP Camp, KR Garden, Vinayakanagar, Sri Ramanagara Slum, Nanjareddy Colony, Manjunatha Layout & Airview Colony, Indiranagar, Motappanapalya, Appareddypalya, Defence Colony, Michaelpalya, Binnamangala 1st Phase, GM Palya, Kaveri Layout, Malleshpalya, Sudaguntepalya, Kaggad­asapura, New Tippasandra, HAL 3rd  Stage and surrounding areas.

