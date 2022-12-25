Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: NHAI finalises on Sadahalli Junction overpass; Airport Line Metro not to get impacted 

This project at the Sadahalli Junction, 7 kms from KIA, will offer much relief to public travelling to the airport and returning from KIA to the City, said highly placed NHAI sources.

The spot where NHAI has proposed a vehicular overpass to ease traffic to and from Bengaluru airport. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The proposal to build a vehicular underpass (VHU) on the main road leading to the Kempegowda International Airport by the National Highway Authority of India has been revised to build a vehicular overpass.

The underpass will cost Rs 38 crore. “The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has agreed to our new proposal. We will complete a few processes and formalities and can go ahead with the construction within two to three months. Though such projects take two years to complete, we are looking at completing it by December 2024.”

Tenders need not be called for and the previous contractor Athaang Infrastructure Private Limited will go ahead with the job, a source said.

Sharing details of the project, a senior official said, “The overpass  will run to a length of 500 metres. It will comprise a road at the ground level which will facilitate cross traffic (from the spot to Sadahalli and in the return direction) and a level 5.5 metres below the ground.”

It would ensure seamless traffic to and from the airport as this is the only signal on the main airport road. “The spot gets choked often and the overpass will reduce time for vehicle users to cross this junction,” he said.

It has taken really long time to finally reach a stage where the project is set to start construction work. Another official explained, “It was planned in June 2014 as an underpass with just one vent (opening).

Localites around protested and demanded a second vent. We agreed to that and by January 2020 decided to accommodate two vents. However, since BMRCL’s Airport Line would pass through this route, we had to redesign and change it completely so that the Metro line stays safe.”

NHAI had blocked this portion of the road for the last six years and were made to open up the barricading in November this year due to PM Modi’s visit to the airport.

An official said that the work never started as contractors repeatedly backed out stating costs had gone up and refused work until adequately compensated.

