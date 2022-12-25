Home Cities Bengaluru

Dip in number of seat-belt rule violators

The traffic police officers have urged the citizens to continue following the rules during the upcoming travel season as well.

Published: 25th December 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic restrictions, advisory, road, street, road block, traffic police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Increased surveillance has made Bengalueans more aware and law-abiding in following traffic rules like wearing seat belts, said M A Saleem, special commissioner, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). Saleem said the number of people fined for not wearing seat belts came down from 1,36,000 in 2021 to 89,230 till November 30, 2022. He added that people have become more cautious and can be seen wearing seat belts in both driver and passenger seats.

Wearing of seat belts was made mandatory in Karnataka in October this year. As per the decision the violators would attract a penalty of Rs 1,000. Saleem, however, said that no fine was imposed on passengers who were found not wearing seat belts in the rear seats. He said new cars have advanced features like automatic beep when people do not wear seat belts.

The CCTV cameras in the city also capture images of both the driver and front passenger which helps in implementing the rule. So far, 330 cameras for tracking traffic violations and 3,000 surveillance cameras have been installed in the city.

Kalakrishna Swamy, DCP, Traffic East, also highlighted that in 2022, around 50,000 people were fined in Bengaluru East itself. She said that people have become more aware of following rules and regulations on the roads while travelling when compared to previous years.

The traffic police officers have urged the citizens to continue following the rules during the upcoming travel season as well.

SPECIAL DRIVE AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING TILL JANUARY 1
If you are drunk, book a cab to your home from till January 1 as the traffic police are conducting special drives to book drink-and-drive cases. Police personnel will be stat­i­o­­ned at junctions near pubs, bars and restaurants and other places which serve liquor. During a coordination meeting with the repres­entatives of New Year and Christmas party organisers, City top cop CH Pratap Reddy had advised them to arrange for cab aggregators or make travel arrangements for their customers after the event. On Friday night, the traffic police booked 146 cases. “The drive is aimed at averting fatal accidents which happen becau­se of drunk drivers. The vehicles will be seized, and they have to deposit the fine in courts,” said an officer of the Bengaluru North traffic division.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp