No restriction on Christmas, New Year bash, but follow norms: BBMP

The BBMP will also increase its mobile testing centres and mobile vaccination units to ensure that more people are covered, he said.

25th December 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With a new sub-variant of Omicron detected in India, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials clarified that there are no restrictions on celebrations, but those must be organised adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines which were issued by the state government.

The BBMP on Saturday issued the guidelines after a meeting between the state and Union health departments.  In the meantime, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath ordered that marshals be deployed at all strategic places to ensure that the guidelines are followed. On Saturday, marshals were seen at busy marketplaces with mics and loudspeakers, urging people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.  BBMP Special Commissioner, health, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra told The New Sunday Express that people can celebrate as long as they follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and wear masks and maintain social distancing.

The BBMP will also increase its mobile testing centres and mobile vaccination units to ensure that more people are covered, he said. Hostels, paying guest accommodations and other such places where a large number of people reside will also be monitored.

Marshals and personnel will be deployed to sanitise areas where positive cases are reported.  Chandra said the BBMP has also asked the hotels’ and restaurants’ associations to ensure that their staff is vaccinated, and customers follow Covid-19 protocols.

