Voters’ data tampering case: Suspension of BBMP officer, DC revoked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The suspension of S Rangappa, BBMP Commissioner (Administration), and K Srinivas, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, in connection with the voters’ data tampering case in Shivajinagar, Mahadevapura Zone and Chickpet, were revoked by the government and they have been transferred.

Srinivas has been appointed MD of Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited, while Rangappa will take charge as Executive Director, State Minerals Corporation Limited Bengaluru.

Senior officials said that revoking of the suspensions was an administrative decision based on the documents placed before the court. However, the police investigation is still pending.

“We are awaiting the FSL report and the chargesheet is yet to be filed. Only after that, the process will be complete. If it is established that the officers had no role in it, they will be given a clean chit,” said an official, adding that this is the reason the officials were transferred from their posts.

The Election Commission transferred both Srinivas and Rangappa after media reports indicated that voters’ data had been tampered. It also led to the arrest of lower-rank officials like revenue and assistant revenue officials, who were working under the senior officials, and had allegedly colluded with NGO Chilume and provided fake ID cards to booth-level officers.

