Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Rowdies attack cops in two cases, shot at

In another operation, the Anekal police arrested Varun Kumar alias Kencha who had allegedly assaulted police constable Ranganath on December 22.

Published: 26th December 2022 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two rowdies wanted in separate cases were shot at and arrested by the Jigani and Anekal police, after they tried to evade arrest by allegedly attacking policemen. The Jigani police have arrested Ajay, who has 23 cases, including kidnap and robbery, against him.

Police said Ajay was involved in a kidnap and extortion case recently and he was absconding. The police received information that the two accused in the case were near Singasandra off Hosur Road.

“One of the accused, Krishna alias Havali Krishna, was arrested while Ajay sped away on a scooter. He was chased and stopped at Haragadde village where he attacked the head constable Mahesh with a dagger. When inspector Sudharshan HV tried to nab him, Ajay tried to stab him with a dagger. The inspector first fired a warning shot in the air, and then shot him in his leg,” the police said, adding that Ajay had seven cases in Jigani station alone.

In another operation, the Anekal police arrested Varun Kumar alias Kencha who had allegedly assaulted police constable Ranganath on December 22. Police said another accused Kishore alias Danny was arrested but Varun was on the run. On Sunday, the police went to arrest him at Kalluvalu village in Jigani. As he assaulted a police constable, he was shot at and nabbed. Varun has 14 cases including one murder and five attempt-to-murder cases against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jigani police
India Matters
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nepal's top court ordered on December 21 the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series 'The Serpent' . (Photo | PTI)
Newsmaker: Serpent who used skills to kill and evade grip of law
Nuggets on governance from Parliament
Millets on wheels: Railways dishes out healthy delicacies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp