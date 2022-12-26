Bengaluru: Rowdies attack cops in two cases, shot at

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two rowdies wanted in separate cases were shot at and arrested by the Jigani and Anekal police, after they tried to evade arrest by allegedly attacking policemen. The Jigani police have arrested Ajay, who has 23 cases, including kidnap and robbery, against him.

Police said Ajay was involved in a kidnap and extortion case recently and he was absconding. The police received information that the two accused in the case were near Singasandra off Hosur Road.

“One of the accused, Krishna alias Havali Krishna, was arrested while Ajay sped away on a scooter. He was chased and stopped at Haragadde village where he attacked the head constable Mahesh with a dagger. When inspector Sudharshan HV tried to nab him, Ajay tried to stab him with a dagger. The inspector first fired a warning shot in the air, and then shot him in his leg,” the police said, adding that Ajay had seven cases in Jigani station alone.

In another operation, the Anekal police arrested Varun Kumar alias Kencha who had allegedly assaulted police constable Ranganath on December 22. Police said another accused Kishore alias Danny was arrested but Varun was on the run. On Sunday, the police went to arrest him at Kalluvalu village in Jigani. As he assaulted a police constable, he was shot at and nabbed. Varun has 14 cases including one murder and five attempt-to-murder cases against him.

BENGALURU: Two rowdies wanted in separate cases were shot at and arrested by the Jigani and Anekal police, after they tried to evade arrest by allegedly attacking policemen. The Jigani police have arrested Ajay, who has 23 cases, including kidnap and robbery, against him. Police said Ajay was involved in a kidnap and extortion case recently and he was absconding. The police received information that the two accused in the case were near Singasandra off Hosur Road. “One of the accused, Krishna alias Havali Krishna, was arrested while Ajay sped away on a scooter. He was chased and stopped at Haragadde village where he attacked the head constable Mahesh with a dagger. When inspector Sudharshan HV tried to nab him, Ajay tried to stab him with a dagger. The inspector first fired a warning shot in the air, and then shot him in his leg,” the police said, adding that Ajay had seven cases in Jigani station alone. In another operation, the Anekal police arrested Varun Kumar alias Kencha who had allegedly assaulted police constable Ranganath on December 22. Police said another accused Kishore alias Danny was arrested but Varun was on the run. On Sunday, the police went to arrest him at Kalluvalu village in Jigani. As he assaulted a police constable, he was shot at and nabbed. Varun has 14 cases including one murder and five attempt-to-murder cases against him.