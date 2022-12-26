Metro safety: Sadahalli Junction in Bengaluru to see overpass

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The proposal to build a vehicular underpass (VHU) on the main road leading to the Kempegowda International Airport by the National Highway Authority of India has been changed. There will now be a vehicular overpass at a cost of Rs 38 crore to avoid any problems with the Metro line in the area.

This project at the Sadahalli Junction, 7 km from KIA, will come as a huge relief for those travelling to and from the airport, said top sources at NHAI.

“The BMRCL has agreed to our new proposal. We will go ahead with the construction in two to three months, but such projects take two years to complete. We are aiming for December 2024 deadline,” said an NHAI source.

There might be no tenders and the previous contractor Athaang Infrastructure Pvt Ltd will go ahead with the job, the source added. A senior official said, “The overpass will be of a length of 500 m. It will comprise a road at the ground level which will facilitate cross traffic (from the spot to Sadahalli and in the return direction) and a level 5.5 metres below the ground.” It will also ensure seamless traffic as this is the only signal on the main airport road. “The spot is often choked, and the overpass will reduce travel time to cross the junction,” he said.

Another official said, “It was planned in June 2014 as an underpass with just one vent (opening). Locals began protesting and demanded a second vent. We agreed, and by January 2020, decided to accommodate two vents. However, since BMRCL’s Airport Line would pass through this route, we had to redesign and change it completely.”

NHAI had blocked this portion of the road over the last six years and removed the barricading in November this year in view of the prime minister’s visit to the airport. An official said the work never started as contractors repeatedly backed out stating that costs have gone up.

