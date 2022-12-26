On her b’day, woman jumps to death from 20th floor in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman ended her life on her birthday by jumping from the 20th floor of an apartment in Thalaghattapura on Sunday. The deceased is R Charishma Singh (40), who was working in the health sector in Canada earlier.

Police said Singh was staying with her elder brother Goutham Singh, who lived on the 19th floor of the Purva Highland apartment in Mallasandra. It was her birthday on Sunday and she left home around 11 am saying she was going to the terrace to dry her hair. But she went to the 20th floor and jumped from a window in the corridor and died on the spot.

“She was married to a software engineer in 2011 and had moved to Canada where she was working in the health sector. In January early this year, she gave birth to a girl but was unable to feed the baby following which she slipped into depression. In June, she tried to end her life, but her husband saved her.

The family had decided to bring her back to India as she needed treatment. In October, she came back and was staying with her brother. On October 16, she again attempted suicide by trying to jump from a window but was stopped. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment and was discharged a month ago,” the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

BENGALURU: A woman ended her life on her birthday by jumping from the 20th floor of an apartment in Thalaghattapura on Sunday. The deceased is R Charishma Singh (40), who was working in the health sector in Canada earlier. Police said Singh was staying with her elder brother Goutham Singh, who lived on the 19th floor of the Purva Highland apartment in Mallasandra. It was her birthday on Sunday and she left home around 11 am saying she was going to the terrace to dry her hair. But she went to the 20th floor and jumped from a window in the corridor and died on the spot. “She was married to a software engineer in 2011 and had moved to Canada where she was working in the health sector. In January early this year, she gave birth to a girl but was unable to feed the baby following which she slipped into depression. In June, she tried to end her life, but her husband saved her. The family had decided to bring her back to India as she needed treatment. In October, she came back and was staying with her brother. On October 16, she again attempted suicide by trying to jump from a window but was stopped. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment and was discharged a month ago,” the police said. (If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)