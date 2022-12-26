Peenya bus terminus may become e-depot in Bengaluru

Aknisree Karthik By

BENGALURU: After multiple attempts to revive the Basaveshwara Bus Terminus at Peenya, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is mulling converting it into a depot for electric buses. The terminus built over six acres of land at a cost of around `40 crore in 2014, was supposed to ease the traffic at Majestic Bus Stand by shifting all the buses plying towards North Karnataka to Peenya terminus.

However, as there was no patronage from people, KSRTC stopped operating buses from the terminal and it turned idle. To boost connectivity to the idle terminal, BMRCL made an attempt to construct a metro station next to the terminal but later dropped the idea as it was not economically viable.

A KSRTC official said, “For all intra-state and inter-state buses, Majestic was the main bus stand. As the traffic at Majestic was turning out to be chaotic, KSRTC shifted the operation of buses to South Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala to the Mysore Road Satellite bus stand in 2005 and later came the Shanthi Nagar bus stand. Both played a crucial role in shifting the traffic of the Majestic bus stand. A similar attempt was made to shift the operations of buses heading towards North Karnataka region from Majestic to Peenya in 2014, which failed.”

Accepting that the Basaveshwara Bus Terminus at Peenya did not achieve the purpose it was meant for like the Mysore Road Satellite Bus Terminus and the Shanti Nagar Bus Terminus, KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar said, “We are exploring all possible options to utilise the bus terminal as we do not wish to keep it idle without any operations. As we are going to add more electric buses to our fleet we are exploring the options of converting the bus terminus into an electric bus depot.”KSRTC is expected to receive 50 e-buses and is expected to start its inter-city operations on six routes in Karnataka.

