Tripping over travel 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Living out of a suitcase, seeing places very different from where you live, and trying out cuisines differing from what you eat every day has a sense of unexplainable euphoria. Any traveller can vouch for this.

The year 2022 marked a special moment for travel lovers who jet set with a vengeance after staying put for over two years. CE looks back at the year that was to tell you the spots that stole the hearts of Bengalureans.

Europe

Call it the Emily in Paris effect or Indians always looking toward European countries...Europe saw a huge and sudden surge in travellers between June and August. Amsterdam, Paris, Italy and Switzerland turned out to be the top picks. “Three months ago, people went crazy.

Airports were full and there were issues with managing crowds. Europe was not ready for such a crowd. There were visa delays owing both to the Covid backlog and the sudden rush,” says Praachi Tantia, who runs a premium travel agency. “Places like The Netherlands and France limited the number of flights because of the surge,” she adds.

Incredible India

“There was a lot of interest in Madhya Pradesh this year because it is rich in wildlife, culture, and monuments. Apart from that, Varanasi also got a lot of tourists because of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor. North-East India has been a favourite among many because of its nature. In South India, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are doing well with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan having suddenly enthused people about the Chola dynasty, Thanjavur and Kumbakonam.”Lakshmi Sharath, travel blogger

UAE

Although the UAE has been a popular place for Indians to visit, it got a huge influx of travellers not just from India but also from all over the world this year, thanks to the historic FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Indians, who form a large chunk of football-crazy fans, used it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to witness the spectacle. Apart from Doha, people also travelled to other countries in the Gulf region with the introduction of daily flights to Doha from other parts of the UAE. While many are making stop-overs in Gulf countries to proceed to the west, Tantia says, “The US wasn’t in the top list because of visa issues. Those who have applied now have a long wait.”

South-East Asia

Post-August, the craze with Europe seemed to die down with the onset of fall. People wanted to travel to warmer countries, like the UAE, Thailand and Vietnam. “Vietnam became a good option because many people have been to Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand. Vietnam is also pocket-friendly. One of the biggest influences was social media,” says Varanasi Soumya, a travel executive, adding that the other places in Asia, which were in demand were the Maldives and Singapore.

Take care

It’s the end of the year and many people have set out for the holidays. But with the Covid scare having set in once again, here are some precautions you can take during your travel:

Use a mask whenever you step out even if the place you are visiting has not made wearing a mask mandatory

Cover your mouth with a tissue or with your elbow closed while coughing or sneezing

Make sure your booster shots are up to date

Stay updated with the changing rules related to travelling to various countries and your country

Research your options to quarantine in case of infection

From heading to the Middle East for the FIFA World Cup to getting a glimpse of pocket-friendly Vietnam, the year 2022 saw travel-loving Bengalureans making up for all the lost time during the lockdown. CE lists the top travel picks of the year

