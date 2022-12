By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old youth was killed while his friend sustained injuries when he lost control of the bike and rammed into a footpath near Gopalagowda Junction early on Sunday morning.

The deceased is Alex Tambiraj, a resident of Prakash Nagar near Rajajinagar. He was working as a CNC machine operator in a factory.

His friend, Satish, is undergoing treatment. Police said Alex and Satish were going to a church to offer prayers on Christmas. Rash and negligent riding is blamed for the mishap.

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old youth was killed while his friend sustained injuries when he lost control of the bike and rammed into a footpath near Gopalagowda Junction early on Sunday morning. The deceased is Alex Tambiraj, a resident of Prakash Nagar near Rajajinagar. He was working as a CNC machine operator in a factory. His friend, Satish, is undergoing treatment. Police said Alex and Satish were going to a church to offer prayers on Christmas. Rash and negligent riding is blamed for the mishap.