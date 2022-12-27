BBMP steps up Covid-19 preparedness in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Covid scare looming large, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has increased its preparedness to contain the spread of the coronavirus in case there is a spike. Speaking to reporters on Monday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the Palike held talks with the private hospital association and will now apprise the state health department over its way forward.

“Right now, 418 hospitals with 30-bed capacity have been identified. We will submit a report to the health department on the status of beds, ICU units, and oxygen on Tuesday evening,” said Girinath, adding that from Tuesday, mock drills across BBMP limits are planned.

As there is a focus on covering more people under the booster dose drive, the chief commissioner said he attended a video conference with the Technical Advisory Committee and stressed that its directions will be followed in BBMP limits. “We have assured the committee that the BBMP will now administer one lakh booster doses at the earliest,” said Girinath, informing that 60 per cent of the city’s population is yet to get a booster dose.

The chief commissioner further stated that about 14 lakh people fall in the above 60-years age bracket, frontline workers and hospital staff, of whom 8.40 lakh have been administered the booster dose. Over six lakh population are, however, yet to receive the booster.

Girinath also stated that in the TAC meeting, BBMP was asked to increase testing. At present, the Palike is covering a population of 1,500 a day for random Covid testing, which will be increased in the coming days due to Covid new variant scare.

