Bengaluru: IISc to be G20 science group

S20 will be a platform for addressing issues like climate change and sustainable development in G20 nations.

Published: 27th December 2022 05:00 AM

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been announced as the Secretariat for Science 20 (S20), the G20 summit’s science working group. With India’s presidency at the G20, IISc Bengaluru, has announced that it will be serving as the secretariat for S20.

“Over the years G20 has been working towards addressing other global challenges as well, such as climate change mitigation and sustainable development. In a bid to work towards this purpose, it has set up several working groups, one of which is Science 20 or S20,” IISc said in a statement.

IISc stated that S20 will play a key role in helping resolve global issues like poverty and bring together the developments made by the G20 member states for development.

“Science have to play a key role to achieve economic growth required to uplift millions of people out of poverty while, at the same time, ensuring that development is inclusive and sustainable. But scientific advancements alone are not enough. Meaningful development requires the cooperation of member nations so that experiences and breakthroughs in science and technology can be shared with each other,” they said.

S20 will be a platform for addressing issues like climate change and sustainable development in G20 nations. According to IISc, S20 2023 theme is ‘Disruptive Science for Innovative and Sustainable Development’, under which many deliberations will be held through the year in Agartala, Lakshadweep and Bhopal.

“The deliberations will focus on three sets of issues: Universal holistic health, clean energy for greener future, and connecting science to society and culture. The consultations will also include an inception meeting in Puducherry and a summit meeting in Coimbatore,” the institute said.

