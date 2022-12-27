‘Research will be hit if Bangalore University students teach’: BU Guest Faculty Forum

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore University Guest Faculty Forum has demanded the intervention of the state government after Bangalore University’s decision to split the work of faculty by allowing research students to teach.

On December 20, BU announced that research scholars or PhD students, who receive scholarships from the university, will be allotted certain teaching hours, to split the work of permanent faculty. The decision was discussed in a syndicate meeting on October 31, and interviews were done between December 22 and 26.

Criticising the decision, the Guest Faculty Forum stated that it is not only unethical but also the consent of the department chairpersons were not taken.

“Government allocates funds for research, which is being misused for the purpose of teaching. This decision will result in the deterioration of academic standards due to the inexperience and insufficient knowledge of research scholars in lieu with the experience of the guest faculty,” the forum stated.

In a letter written to the governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the forum demanded action against those who have taken the decision. “One will need to study the syllabus rather than focus on research, which will lead to irrepairable damage to the future of scholars, masters students,,” they stated.

