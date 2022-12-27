Scene Stealers: Bengalureans making headlines on the global platform 

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: They made headlines and created that buzz. From news stories to social media posts, they impacted global platforms through their hardwork. And some turned out plain lucky when the world turned to shower love on their personal milestones.

But first

Dimpled beauty from Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone made global headlines through the year. Padukone added many firsts to India’s list this year. The first Indian brand ambassador for Italian luxury brand Louis Vuitton, unveiling the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, launching her skincare brand...she made every Indian root for her. She also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 as a jury member.

Second-time win

Ricky Kej won his second Grammy award for Divine Tides, in the category of Best New Age Album, along with rock legend Stewart Copeland. Already a familiar face at this coveted music awards’ function, Kej touched people’s hearts when he brought Indian culture to the forefront by touching Copeland’s feet out of respect. He also made a statement by repeating his outfit on the influential platform, stirring a discussion about normalising celebrities repeating outfits.

French connection

Cannes Film Festival looked familiar this year with Bengalureans taking steps in the French Riviera. While India was the country of focus at Cannes, city-based chef Manu Chandra ensured the world gets a taste of Indian flavours. Khichdi to paniyaram, with podi and coconut chutney, Chandra had it all covered.

At the event, Raghu Dixit also crooned some melodies bringing his signature folksy voice to the international stage. Sandalwood actors were present at the festival and director Shruthi Raju was also there for her film What’s Up with Indian Men?

The good and not-so-good

Actor Pranitha Subhash was blessed with a baby girl in June, whom she named Arna. Along with such a big milestone in her personal life, the actor, who was seen in movies like Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, had a few controversies that came her way. She was trolled for a picture of her’s where she was sitting on the ground at her husband’s feet while performing a ritual for Bheemana Amavasya.

Made a lot of noise

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara put Sandalwood on the global map as it unanimously impressed the audience and critics at the same time. You know the fever is real when a movie, based on the Bhoota Kola rituals from coastal Karnataka, makes its presence felt in the company of much bigger-budgeted flicks. Shetty, in a traditional dhoti and shirt while representing the movie, won people’s hearts too.

Wedding Bells

After four years of a hush-hush courtship, fashion designer Aviva Bidapa, daughter of fashion guru Prasad Bidapa, and Abishek Ambareesh, son of late rebel actor Ambareesh and MP Sumalata , got engaged in an intimate ceremony. The couple is going to tie the knot in the first half of 2023.

Joy beyond cricket

It was a double whammy for cricketer Mayank Agarwal, who became a proud father to baby boy Aayansh, this December. On the professional front, the international cricketer was picked by the team Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently held IPL auction.

Taste of Bengaluru

Move over lattes... when strong filter coffee from Vidyarthi Bhavan hits the right note, you need none else. At least the co-founder of Starbucks, Zev Siegl seems to think so. Siegl, who was in the city, enjoyed their signature masala dosae and filter coffee, and left a note for the team. The eatery known for its traditional dosae has always been one of the pit stops for many dignitaries who have visited the city. They also posted a picture on their social media of UK PM Rishi Sunak – who has a Bengaluru connect – visiting them.

2022 saw a whole list of Bengalureans making headlines not just in India but across the world. Some made their presence felt on the global platform, some tied the knot and some welcomed their bundle of joy. The list goes on...

BENGALURU: They made headlines and created that buzz. From news stories to social media posts, they impacted global platforms through their hardwork. And some turned out plain lucky when the world turned to shower love on their personal milestones. But first Dimpled beauty from Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone made global headlines through the year. Padukone added many firsts to India’s list this year. The first Indian brand ambassador for Italian luxury brand Louis Vuitton, unveiling the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, launching her skincare brand...she made every Indian root for her. She also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022 as a jury member. Second-time win Ricky Kej won his second Grammy award for Divine Tides, in the category of Best New Age Album, along with rock legend Stewart Copeland. Already a familiar face at this coveted music awards’ function, Kej touched people’s hearts when he brought Indian culture to the forefront by touching Copeland’s feet out of respect. He also made a statement by repeating his outfit on the influential platform, stirring a discussion about normalising celebrities repeating outfits. French connection Cannes Film Festival looked familiar this year with Bengalureans taking steps in the French Riviera. While India was the country of focus at Cannes, city-based chef Manu Chandra ensured the world gets a taste of Indian flavours. Khichdi to paniyaram, with podi and coconut chutney, Chandra had it all covered. At the event, Raghu Dixit also crooned some melodies bringing his signature folksy voice to the international stage. Sandalwood actors were present at the festival and director Shruthi Raju was also there for her film What’s Up with Indian Men? The good and not-so-good Actor Pranitha Subhash was blessed with a baby girl in June, whom she named Arna. Along with such a big milestone in her personal life, the actor, who was seen in movies like Hungama 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, had a few controversies that came her way. She was trolled for a picture of her’s where she was sitting on the ground at her husband’s feet while performing a ritual for Bheemana Amavasya. Made a lot of noise Rishab Shetty’s Kantara put Sandalwood on the global map as it unanimously impressed the audience and critics at the same time. You know the fever is real when a movie, based on the Bhoota Kola rituals from coastal Karnataka, makes its presence felt in the company of much bigger-budgeted flicks. Shetty, in a traditional dhoti and shirt while representing the movie, won people’s hearts too. Wedding Bells After four years of a hush-hush courtship, fashion designer Aviva Bidapa, daughter of fashion guru Prasad Bidapa, and Abishek Ambareesh, son of late rebel actor Ambareesh and MP Sumalata , got engaged in an intimate ceremony. The couple is going to tie the knot in the first half of 2023. Joy beyond cricket It was a double whammy for cricketer Mayank Agarwal, who became a proud father to baby boy Aayansh, this December. On the professional front, the international cricketer was picked by the team Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently held IPL auction. Taste of Bengaluru Move over lattes... when strong filter coffee from Vidyarthi Bhavan hits the right note, you need none else. At least the co-founder of Starbucks, Zev Siegl seems to think so. Siegl, who was in the city, enjoyed their signature masala dosae and filter coffee, and left a note for the team. The eatery known for its traditional dosae has always been one of the pit stops for many dignitaries who have visited the city. They also posted a picture on their social media of UK PM Rishi Sunak – who has a Bengaluru connect – visiting them. 2022 saw a whole list of Bengalureans making headlines not just in India but across the world. Some made their presence felt on the global platform, some tied the knot and some welcomed their bundle of joy. The list goes on...