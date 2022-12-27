Yazaki India Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru fire 150 workers, stir on

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 150 workers protested outside the premises of the Yazaki India Pvt Ltd factories in Bengaluru on Monday, after they were allegedly terminated without any prior notice.

The workers alleged that they were stopped at the gates of the factory in Lakkenahalli, and as they have been terminated. Initially, 53 workers were prevented from entering the premises on December 13, as they were terminated, after which, the terminated workers, along with 100 other workers, launched a protest outside the gates.

On December 14, 100 other workers were also terminated, allegedly without notice, taking the tally up to 153 terminated workers. “In solidarity with the terminated workers, 100 workers had protested, who were terminated the very next day. Now the workers have decided to protest till Wednesday, after which there is a consolation meeting with Deputy Labour Commissioner,” said Arindham R, a district committee member for the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), under whose umbrella the workers are protesting.

Following their termination, the workers formed their own unit under the Karnataka General Labour Union (KGLU), called the Yazaki Worker’s union.

The automobile workers were employed by the Japanese company for two years. “In the company, the workers have faced several issues including no minimum wage, overtime pay, and being forced to work in two to three consecutive shifts, with many of them working 24 hours straight. Workers had also not received their pay slips, and women workers have also complained of harassment by those from the management,” said Arindham.

