Yelahanka MLA ensures residents near toll get free passage in Bengaluru

On Saturday, representatives of RWA met the MLA, who directed the contractor that no toll charge should be collected from PWC residents, said an association member.

Published: 27th December 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

SR Vishwanath

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of the posh residential complex at Marasandra, located within 2 km of a toll plaza, had to pay Rs 70 whenever they went to Yelahanka through this toll gate. This is in violation of the rules which state that those residing within a radius of 5 km of the toll gates on National and State highways do not have to pay the charge.

Following the intervention of Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath, around 3,500 residents were given free access from December 26.

Residents of Provident Welworth City (PWC) are relieved as they have to use the Kadthanamala toll gate on Doddaballapur main road, on the state highway to enter Yelahanka, and return home. They have been paying Rs 70 both ways in cash or Rs 45 for FasTag users, residents told TNIE. The toll system is a PPP model with the state government partnering with Ramalinga constructions.

“The contractor permitted villagers within the 5-km radius to avail free access. We, who stay in apartment complexes, were told it does not apply to us. However, there is no such rule against apartment dwellers, and we have vehemently opposed it. A major dharna was stage, but the contractor did not relent,” said a resident.

On Saturday, representatives of RWA met the MLA, who directed the contractor that no toll charge should be collected from PWC residents, said an association member. A house owner alleged, “The MLA is showing responsibility as a goodwill gesture as the elections are approaching.”

“I have been residing in the area over the last 11 years. It is a repetition of what happened before the elections 10 years ago. We would have to pay the charges for four years, and just before the elections, the exemption will happen,” said another house owner.

Vishwanath confirmed he has spoken to the contractor, requesting exemption for the residents, and he agreed to it. He denied allegations of election-related appeasement, and said, “I keep visiting the villagers in my constituency. I have a strong bond with people of my constituency and resolve their grievances.”

BJP’s Bengaluru North district secretary of Kisan Morcha, R Ashok Kumar was busy verifying the credentials of the apartment complex residents.

“Many are IT professionals who have moved into the area from north India. They don’t have voter ID or Aadhaar cards with their present address which the contractor wanted as proof. Now, I am personally verifying the families who reside in the area to ensure they do not have to pay the charges,” he said. The contractor did not respond to multiple calls.

