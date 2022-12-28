Bengaluru: BBMP blacklists NGO Chilume for alleged role in voter fraud case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facing flak over data tampering, BBMP blacklisted Chilume on Tuesday for its alleged role in the voter fraud case and for causing embarrassment to the civic body.

“Chilume Institution has been deceiving the public by creating identity cards contrary to the conditions of the permission letter and pretending to be real booth-level officers (BLOs), as it is confirmed by the records and reports that the said institution, its director or any other institution jointly run by the director, is allowed by the corporation for free programmes. And the said organization has been blacklisted by imposing restriction from participation in service and procurement tenders and any other programmes,” the order, which was issued by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath read.

He is also the district election officer of Bengaluru.

