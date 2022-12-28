Bengaluru: It was a year of controversies, big changes for education sector

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The education sector in the state has been on a roller-coaster ride for the entire 2022. While the last two years have been in preparation for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, this year has seen a flurry of activity across schools, colleges and universities.

2022 saw several major changes in the sector, including increased efforts to digitise administrative processes, particularly in higher education. Several initiatives launched have promised to ease access to information for students and other stakeholders and to allow for complete transparency. However, that is not to say that the sector hasn’t seen its own share of controversies.

Controversies surrounding uniforms at schools, what to provide to children during midday meals, sudden syllabus changes, the fallout of digitising the sector and basic infrastructure struggles, among others, plagued the sector throughout the year, posing problems at every turn.

While changes were overarching, they also extended to the purely cosmetic. What was previously known as the Department of Primary and Secondary Education was changed earlier this year to the Department of School Education and Literacy, with Education Minister BC Nagesh undergoing the same change to his title.

Similarly, the 56-year-old Karnataka State Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was renamed the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), which proved to be a much bigger change. Under KSEAB, the department proposed to combine both the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board examinations and the Pre-University board examinations under one authority.

Headed by Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the state of higher education has shifted gradually towards modernisation. One of the major changes implemented is the switch to the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), which promises to ease processes at higher education institutions. Following its implementation, strict orders were also given to the heads of institutions to register and use the system in an effort to digitise the sector.

In terms of controversies, 2022 was kicked off by the hijab row, which even gained international attention. With 2022 being the first complete year that Nagesh has headed the sector, he has also been accused of trying to saffronise it several times. This includes controversies related to adding or omitting chapters in textbooks, several syllabus changes, changes in what to feed children at midday meals and claims that government classrooms would literally be painted saffron.

In addition, the year has also seen its fair share of protests from students on several issues in the functioning of the two departments, something that continues regardless of leadership. Contrary to what the NEP 2020 stipulates, students allege that several of the changes implemented at all levels of the education sector are done poorly and pose more problems than they claim to solve.

However, the state education sector has been lauded for its attempts at modernisation as well as for building contacts with foreign universities. The state has tried to give importance to teaching and research, as well as making education more accessible for students in rural areas, both through initiatives like allowing them to write in both Kannada and English during exams, as well as establishing smart classrooms.

All in all, 2022 has been a big year of changes for the education sector. While organisations and students claim that these changes have been poorly implemented, officials and ministers maintain that initial teething problems are unavoidable for any new changes.

