Bengaluru: Mask up if you want to board public transport, says officials

Published: 28th December 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Face Mask

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state government asking people to masks on public transport, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and BMRCL officials were seen asking people to wear masks before boarding.

BMRCL has deployed security at various stations, especially Majestic. The personnel are insisting that passengers enter the premises wearing masks. BMTC MD Surya Sen told TNIE that all stations have been instructed to make announcements about the mask rule. However, the passengers are not forced to wear masks.

Following instructions from the state health department, stalls at BMTC stations have been asked to stock up on masks for passengers, said a senior official.

KSRTC senior officials have also appealed on their website that passengers should wear masks before boarding.

Like the previous waves, BMRCL has again started denying entry to unmasked passengers in its stations.
“Children, elderly and pregnant women, and also those with comorbidities take the metro. We cannot compromise their safety, and won’t allow anyone without masks,” said a senior official.

