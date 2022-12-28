Heavy vehicles for Metro work can ply in peak hours in Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

For elevated Metro work, the concrete can be shifted during the night, but the pouring of concrete needs to be done continuously for work on the underground section, explained another official.

boring machine, digging

A piling rig carries out soil replacement work for tunnel boring machine Rudra below the ground, which resumed its work towards Lakkasandra  | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Special permission was taken for heavy vehicles carrying construction materials for Bengaluru Metro work as the traffic police had clamped down on the movement of such vehicles during peak hours over the last month.

A top Metro official said, “BMRCL makes use of transit mixers to carry concrete from the batching plant to the work site, which falls under the heavy vehicle category. A rule was imposed on all such vehicles during morning and evening which created some issues initially.”

For elevated Metro work, the concrete can be shifted during the night, but the pouring of concrete needs to be done continuously for work on the underground section, explained another official. “We have written to the top traffic officer seeking permission. We were asked to send a list of the vehicle numbers which would be operating. We have done that too.”  

MA Saleem, special commissioner, of traffic, told TNIE, “We do not permit heavy vehicles for six hours a day split between the morning and evening peak hours. BMRCL still has 18 hours to ply their vehicles. However, we have always obliged whenever they sought permission to operate their vehicles for construction-related activities.”

