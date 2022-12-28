'Squeaky Clean' by Pranati Khanna: Something old, something new

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s all about simpler times in your life that give you the courage to start afresh. Hyderabad singer-songwriter Pranati Khanna, aka Peekay, in her latest song Squeaky Clean looks back at her childhood days which turn out to be the biggest inspiration for a fresh start for her.

Speaking to CE, Khanna says many of us in our adult life wish we could turn the clock back to start things all over again. And the song captures this essence. “Squeaky Clean basically means a clean slate. The lyrics and feel of the video are about a phase when I was confused about everything. There were certain traumas that I was overwhelmed with and I just wanted to clear things in my life. I did that and started a new chapter with a blank page,” explains Khanna.

Her last song, Sunshine on the Street, which was a collaboration with Shillong artiste and actor-model Andrea Tariang, was released in February. “Usually, I try pop or pop-rock. This has a more mellow, RnB, pop-jazz kind of vibe,” says Khanna, who also runs a marketing agency. Produced by Jonathan Edward and directed by Prerna Kolluri, the song has a bright video that complements the mood.

“The video’s concept is about childhood. So I went to the backyard of my parents’ house. The doll house is my mother’s, which was an integral part of my growing years,” says Khanna, adding, “The idea is to say that you can cope with difficult situations by going back in time. It’s all about capturing that energy.”

Khanna, whose reggae-inspired vocal style gives a distinctive touch to the song, has been a huge admirer of Indie and international artistes. “I love the works of Sanjeetha Bhattacharya and Alicia Keys. They are my influences,” says Khanna, who was in Bengaluru recently to perform at the Echoes of Earth Music Festival.

