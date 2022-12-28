Two Karnataka High Court orders later, RGUHS students await revised results

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Karnataka, are still awaiting the results of their previous exams with the upcoming exams less than a month away. The university has not released the results even though the students have two Karnataka High Court orders in their favour.

The students had filed a petition in the HC, and on November 9, the court ordered that the results be revaluated and announced.

A case was filed by the students regarding the revaluation methods in exams. The previous evaluation methods would have four evaluators for grading. Their average score was the final grade. Under the new revaluation, the grades of only two evaluators were to be considered.

The university filed a review plea in court, challenging the revaluation method. The petition was rejected on December 14, but the results have not been announced.

A third-year MBBS student said he and many others have been waiting for a long for the results. The students are confused since they are unaware of what subjects should they prepare for, in case they have failed.

With the next exams starting on January 23, students have only 27 days to prepare. Students are worried about the deadlines for examination fees and repeaters’ fees.

Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, registrar, RGUHS, denied that he has not received any orders from the HC against the review petition filed by them. Hence, he said that the results have not been announced. The revaluation method approved by the court was not ideal, he said, adding that initially, four evaluations were asked to be done, and a week later, two.

However, the students claimed the department has received a copy of the order. They have requested that the result be released as the matter has been stretched over two months, and has resulted in problems for the students.

