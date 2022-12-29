Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru development minister wants BDA’s HRBR Layout issue sorted out

Banaswadi, where the layout has been formed, falls under the constituency of the MLA.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister KJ George

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Bengaluru development minister KJ George has demanded that the Revenue Minister call for a meeting to sort out the issue pertaining to the legal status of house owners of BDA’s HRBR Layout.

TNIE had in its issue dated December 23 highlighted the residents’ fears, as the layout was built on a dried-up lake in 1984-85, and the Revenue Department had still not transferred the land documents to the BDA.

Banaswadi, where the layout has been formed, falls under the constituency of the MLA. Stating that the residents had handed over a memorandum to him, George said, “This land is worth Rs 1,200 crore-Rs 1,500 crore. This is people’s property.”

He also alleged that the individuals Katappa and Kunappa, who are staking claim to the property, have fabricated documents and got the khata (documents)changed. Till the BDA formed the layout, the duo had kept quiet and the Tahsildar whom they approached has stated they were fabricated documents, he explained.

Calling for a meeting on January 5 or 6, 2023, with the law secretary, Advocate General and residents, he said, “Let us sit and seriously discuss how such an expensive public property can be saved. At the earliest, it should go to the Supreme Court for a Special Leave Petition or whatever alternative action can be taken.”

