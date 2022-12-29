Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Mixer bomb case: Jilted lover from city held

Search is on for the person who supplied the detonators.

Published: 29th December 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: One person from Bengaluru, who allegedly sent a mixer fitted with an explosive by courier in a bid to kill a widow in Hassan, has been arrested. Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said that the accused is Anup Kumar.

ALSO READ | Mixer explodes after courier office owner tests it in Karnataka

He said that Shashi Kumar, the owner of the courier centre, was injured due to an explosion which took place when he opened the courier recently. Shankar said that Anup told the police that he was living with his family in Bengaluru and had hatched a conspiracy to murder Vasanta after she refused to marry him. The search is on for the person who supplied the detonators.

ALSO READ | Mixer explodes after courier office owner tests it in Karnataka

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Mixer bomb case Hariram Shankar
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp