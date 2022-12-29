Bengaluru Mixer bomb case: Jilted lover from city held

By Express News Service

HASSAN: One person from Bengaluru, who allegedly sent a mixer fitted with an explosive by courier in a bid to kill a widow in Hassan, has been arrested. Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said that the accused is Anup Kumar.

ALSO READ | Mixer explodes after courier office owner tests it in Karnataka

He said that Shashi Kumar, the owner of the courier centre, was injured due to an explosion which took place when he opened the courier recently. Shankar said that Anup told the police that he was living with his family in Bengaluru and had hatched a conspiracy to murder Vasanta after she refused to marry him. The search is on for the person who supplied the detonators.

