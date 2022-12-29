Cameras to keep eye on CBD party zone in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy visited Brigade Road, MG Road and surrounding localities to review the security arrangements to be made for New Year celebrations, on Wednesday. Reddy, along with other senior police officers, visited Brigade Road, the party zone where thousands gather on New Year’s Eve. The commissioner took stock of the situation and gave several instructions to officers.

Reddy told reporters that celebrations are allowed till 1 am. “Traditionally, people throng Brigade Road and MG Road on New Year’s Eve. Providing foolproof security is our priority. We are deciding on the access points and security measures to be put in place,” he said.

Police will instal metal detectors at access points as a security measure. “We will be using drone cameras besides installing more surveillance cameras to keep a tab on suspicious activities. We have also asked commercial establishments, especially pubs and restaurants, to scale up the number of cameras at their parking lots and also at the entrance of their premises,” Reddy said.

He said the city police will be taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of women and children visiting the area, and also help senior citizens in case they get stuck in the crowd. He said there will be restrictions on parking and movement of vehicles from the December 31 afternoon, and the plan will be finalised soon.

