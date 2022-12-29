ED probes BBMP borewell, RO plant scam in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing alleged irregularities in the drilling of borewells and installation of RO plants in Bengaluru from 2016 to 2019. The agency has sent a notice to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seeking details about the works.

Confirming this, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said they have appointed BBMP Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahalad as nodal officer to coordinate with ED officials and give all details for the inquiry.

BJP leader NR Ramesh, a complainant in the case, said there was a scam in the Rs 969-crore works taken up in five BBMP zones -- Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka -- between 2016 and 2019. Ramesh has named five joint commissioners, chief engineers, executive engineers, assistant engineers and assistant engineers.

“The Palike said that 9,588 borewells were drilled and 976 RO plants were put up at a total cost of Rs 969 crore. In reality, not even 25 per cent of the work was done. Work was done at an inflated cost. This is looting and I filed a complaint with ACB on May 16, 2019. Since the scam was over Rs 100 crore, it is a fit case for the ED probe as it attracts the ‘Money Laundering Act’, and the case was transferred. On December 12, I was asked to appear before ED and have given a 30-page statement,” alleged Ramesh.

Reacting to the development, Girinath said, “ED sought information about the RO plant setup from 2016-2019 in BBMP outer zones. A complaint was first filed with ACB and later transferred to ED. We received a notice in November and subsequently, BS Prahalad was made nodal officer to coordinate with ED officials.”

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing alleged irregularities in the drilling of borewells and installation of RO plants in Bengaluru from 2016 to 2019. The agency has sent a notice to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seeking details about the works. Confirming this, Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said they have appointed BBMP Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahalad as nodal officer to coordinate with ED officials and give all details for the inquiry. BJP leader NR Ramesh, a complainant in the case, said there was a scam in the Rs 969-crore works taken up in five BBMP zones -- Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli and Yelahanka -- between 2016 and 2019. Ramesh has named five joint commissioners, chief engineers, executive engineers, assistant engineers and assistant engineers. “The Palike said that 9,588 borewells were drilled and 976 RO plants were put up at a total cost of Rs 969 crore. In reality, not even 25 per cent of the work was done. Work was done at an inflated cost. This is looting and I filed a complaint with ACB on May 16, 2019. Since the scam was over Rs 100 crore, it is a fit case for the ED probe as it attracts the ‘Money Laundering Act’, and the case was transferred. On December 12, I was asked to appear before ED and have given a 30-page statement,” alleged Ramesh. Reacting to the development, Girinath said, “ED sought information about the RO plant setup from 2016-2019 in BBMP outer zones. A complaint was first filed with ACB and later transferred to ED. We received a notice in November and subsequently, BS Prahalad was made nodal officer to coordinate with ED officials.”