Looking back, forward on a food year in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: India’s food and beverage business recovered strongly through 2022 following the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic waves over a previous couple of years. In namma Bengaluru, diners returned in droves to restaurants, bars, and microbreweries, the online food delivery business soared, and new restaurant openings brought interesting culinary concepts to the table.

The city had the most openings of new restaurants serving Asian cuisine, followed closely by the launch of sprawling microbreweries and chic cafés offering gourmet fare. Numerous food pop-ups featuring award-winning international chefs and mixologists from Thailand, New York, Mexico, France, Germany, and Australia debuted in the city; while cognac, whisky, gin, vodka, single malt, wine and beer brands hosted stylish parties to mark their grand arrival.

The difficulties and restrictions brought on by Covid influenced new culinary innovations in the areas of sustainability, climate-friendly dining, food technology, and healthier eating and drinking alternatives.

In 2022, Bengaluru witnessed a slew of talented young chefs take centre stage in the culinary world helming projects at farm-to-plate experimental restaurants, stylish coffee-led food cafés, and art and culture hubs.

The year also witnessed the success of private dining venues offering spaces for intimate and eclectic food pop-ups by aspiring and established chefs.

We also saw leading chefs set out new standards for bespoke outdoor catering with handcrafted, carefully planned experiences to suit any mood and occasion.

According to the annual trends report by a leading food delivery app, the most popular dish ordered in 2022 was biryani, which was closely followed by chicken fried rice, vegetarian fried rice, masala dosae, tandoori chicken, and paneer butter masala. Samosas continued to be on the top of the ten most sought-after snacks.

Additionally, the survey found that consumers were experimental in their food selections, ordering items like Mexican bowls, sushi, pasta, and spicy ramen. Gulab jamun, ras malai, chocolate lava cake, rasgulla, choco chips ice cream, kaju katli, and hot chocolate fudge were among the most popular desserts ordered.

We all live and dine by the QR code! The use of digital codes to order food, make payments, and leave reviews at restaurants has become commonplace over the past few years, replacing the touch-and-feel of traditional menus. The early pains of the food industry’s digital transformation have passed and technology is here to stay which will make a significant impact on both diner engagement and efficient restaurant operations.

With customers becoming more concerned with their health and the environment when it comes to their eating habits, sustainable, nutrient-rich meat replacements and cleaner ingredients will foray deeper in the days to come. Given the burden of rising costs and the unpredictability of the food supply chain, we will see chefs create smaller, more focused menus that nonetheless incorporate high-quality ingredients.

Drinks with zero or low alcohol content will become more popular as people think of new alcohol-free options for drinking and socialising. In the coming year, restaurants will turn back the clock and offer nostalgic dining experiences with regional produce which will remind us of simpler bygone times. With a new year on the anvil, it is time to find joy, warmth and comfort through some delicious meals in the company of family and friends.

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast)

