Miss-fit: Keeping healthy with simple tips

Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

1) What are some of the low-calorie spirits that I can have during a New Year’s party?

Party hard but go easy on alcohol as it has empty calories, and leads to a puffy face and bloated belly, especially if you consume spirits with carbonated drinks. Moderation is the name of the game. Skip mocktails, as they could be loaded with sugar and cream. Choose to have your spirit with water over aerated drinks. Wine is sort of beneficial, but compared to other drinks it’s high in calories. You can lift your spirits, minus spirits by dancing away. This gets your endorphins flying high. Have fun!

2) How to do your control sweets and festive food cravings?

Yielding to temptation is quite natural, we are humans after all. This is the time you get to test your mental strength. Think healthily and remember – there is no spot reduction, consume in moderation, eat slowly, eat with a small spoon, and chew well. Cutting off the beckoning food which is usually high in calories, will turn you into a rebel. Soon, you might end up consuming double the quantity.

3) I love yoga and want to stick with it. But I also want to lose weight. Can yoga help with?

No workout can make you lose weight unless you create a calorie deficit. A combination of cardio and strength exercises teamed with a healthy and balanced diet in moderation can get you strong, fit and lean. This combo of cardio and strength will burn calories during and after exercise. It revs your metabolism. Yoga is a bodyweight exercise routine.

Along with that, I would suggest you include free weights and other external resistance like a stability ball, ankle/wrist weights, mini bands et al and train the body three-dimensionally. Work on other skills such as agility, speed, power, reflexes, and coordination, which are gradually lost with age. Let your fitness regime be well-rounded.

1) What are some of the low-calorie spirits that I can have during a New Year’s party? Party hard but go easy on alcohol as it has empty calories, and leads to a puffy face and bloated belly, especially if you consume spirits with carbonated drinks. Moderation is the name of the game. Skip mocktails, as they could be loaded with sugar and cream. Choose to have your spirit with water over aerated drinks. Wine is sort of beneficial, but compared to other drinks it’s high in calories. You can lift your spirits, minus spirits by dancing away. This gets your endorphins flying high. Have fun! 2) How to do your control sweets and festive food cravings? Yielding to temptation is quite natural, we are humans after all. This is the time you get to test your mental strength. Think healthily and remember – there is no spot reduction, consume in moderation, eat slowly, eat with a small spoon, and chew well. Cutting off the beckoning food which is usually high in calories, will turn you into a rebel. Soon, you might end up consuming double the quantity. 3) I love yoga and want to stick with it. But I also want to lose weight. Can yoga help with? No workout can make you lose weight unless you create a calorie deficit. A combination of cardio and strength exercises teamed with a healthy and balanced diet in moderation can get you strong, fit and lean. This combo of cardio and strength will burn calories during and after exercise. It revs your metabolism. Yoga is a bodyweight exercise routine. Along with that, I would suggest you include free weights and other external resistance like a stability ball, ankle/wrist weights, mini bands et al and train the body three-dimensionally. Work on other skills such as agility, speed, power, reflexes, and coordination, which are gradually lost with age. Let your fitness regime be well-rounded.