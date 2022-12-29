Home Cities Bengaluru

Namma Metro to extend night ops by two hours as the new year dawns 

The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station to all the four terminal stations of the Metro network will be at 2 am on January 1. The last train presently departs at 12 midnight.

Published: 29th December 2022 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Metro

Bengaluru Metro representational image.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To facilitate a safe and comfortable ride back home for Bengalureans, Namma Metro will be extending the services of its trains running on December 31 until 2 am of January 1, 2023. Trains will run at a frequency of 15 minutes during the extended hours along the entire network with only paper tickets permitted at three stations.

According to an official release, the last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station to all the four terminal stations of the Metro network will be at 2 am on January 1. The last train presently departs at 12 midnight.

The four terminal stations, which have their last train uniformly departing at 11.30 pm presently, will also also have their last train departing two hours later. These are the timings of the last trains:  Baiyappanahalli, 1.35 am; Kengeri, 1.25 am, Nagasandra 1.30 am and Silk Institute 1.25 am.

During the extended hours, only paper tickets for a flat rate of Rs 50 will be issued at the three stations of MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park Metro stations No tokens will be issued at these three stations.

“The paper tickets will be available for purchase in advance from 8 pm of December 31 at all Metro stations. This will be valid only during the extended period of journey from MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations. Smart cards and QR ticketing with the normal discounted fares even during the extended period will be allowed.”

The other Metro stations will accept tokens too during the extended hours apart from Smart cards and QR tickets.

The move was welcomed online by commuters prompting calls by the public from other States with Metro connectivity to emulate Bengaluru Metro’s gesture.

