14K cops on ground for New YEar’s eve revelry in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 14,000 policemen, including 8,500 law and order police personnel and 5,500 traffic police personnel, will be deployed to ensure the New Year celebrations go off without a hitch across the city.

All 30 flyovers, except the elevated flyover to KIA, will be closed after 9pm Saturday to avert any road accidents during the celebrations. Two-wheelers will not be allowed on Airport Road and NICE Road after 9pm.

City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy told reporters on Thursday that watchtowers have been set up to keep an eye on troublemakers. “Personnel deputed to watchtowers will be provided with binoculars. Women safety islands with women officers and personnel will be set up at important points. More CCTVs and 20 drone cameras will be deployed,” the commissioner said.

“We appeal to party-goers not to be in the wrong place in the wrong company, where drugs are in use. Those caught in bad company will have a hard time. It is better to avoid such places,” the commissioner added. In December, around 547 cases were booked, and 637 accused, including six foreigners, were arrested. Around 344 kg of drugs were recovered.

Revellers who indulge in unruly behaviour under the influence of alcohol will be taken to hospital, and severe action initiated once their alcohol level drops. Getting photographed at the entrance to party venues is mandatory, and one cannot escape by wearing surgical masks, Reddy said.

With increased threat perception, the commissioner requested the public to inform police if they come across any unattended object. Separate licenses have to be obtained for loudspeakers and music systems, which will be allowed till midnight. However, celebrations are permitted till 1am. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officers, who are part of noise pollution committees, will visit venues with decibel meters and take action if the level is above permissible limits.

“Party goers should use public transport as there will be traffic congestion. Overspeeding, negligent driving and drink driving are the usual complaints during celebrations, and checks will be conducted throughout the night,” said MA Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic).

Traffic curbs around MG Road for NY

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on movement of traffic and banned parking

of vehicles on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, St Mark’s Road, Rest House Road and Residency Road on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday for New Year celebrations. Except for the vehicles of police and essential services on duty, others will be denied entry to these roads from 8pm Saturday till 1am Sunday. Parking of vehicles on these roads is banned from 2pm Saturday till 3am Sunday:

No Entry

MG Road - From Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road near Mayo Hall

Brigade Road - From Cauvery Emporium junction to Opera junction

Church Street - From Brigade Road to Museum Road

Museum Road - From MG Road to Old Madras Road junction

Rest House Road - From Museum Road to Brigade Road

Residency Cross Road - From Residency Road to MG Road (Shankar Nag Theatre)

No Parking

MG Road - From Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle

Brigade Road - From Cauvery Emporium junction to Opera junction

Church Street - From Brigade Road to St Mark’s Road

Rest House Road - From Brigade Road to Museum Road

Museum Road - From MG Road to Madras Bank Road junction

Metro services extended by 2 hours

To make it easier for commuters to return home after celebrations, Namma Metro will be extending the train services on December 31 till 2 am on January 1, 2023. Trains will run at an interval of 15 minutes during the extended hours, and only paper tickets were permitted at the three stations. The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station to all four terminal stations will be at 2 am on January 1 instead of midnight. The train timings are: Baiyappanahalli at 1.35 am, Kengeri 1.25 am, Nagasandra 1.30 am and Silk Institute 1.25 am. The flat rate for paper tickets is Rs 50 during the extended hours which will be available at MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park Metro stations.

BENGALURU: As many as 14,000 policemen, including 8,500 law and order police personnel and 5,500 traffic police personnel, will be deployed to ensure the New Year celebrations go off without a hitch across the city. All 30 flyovers, except the elevated flyover to KIA, will be closed after 9pm Saturday to avert any road accidents during the celebrations. Two-wheelers will not be allowed on Airport Road and NICE Road after 9pm. City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy told reporters on Thursday that watchtowers have been set up to keep an eye on troublemakers. “Personnel deputed to watchtowers will be provided with binoculars. Women safety islands with women officers and personnel will be set up at important points. More CCTVs and 20 drone cameras will be deployed,” the commissioner said. “We appeal to party-goers not to be in the wrong place in the wrong company, where drugs are in use. Those caught in bad company will have a hard time. It is better to avoid such places,” the commissioner added. In December, around 547 cases were booked, and 637 accused, including six foreigners, were arrested. Around 344 kg of drugs were recovered. Revellers who indulge in unruly behaviour under the influence of alcohol will be taken to hospital, and severe action initiated once their alcohol level drops. Getting photographed at the entrance to party venues is mandatory, and one cannot escape by wearing surgical masks, Reddy said. With increased threat perception, the commissioner requested the public to inform police if they come across any unattended object. Separate licenses have to be obtained for loudspeakers and music systems, which will be allowed till midnight. However, celebrations are permitted till 1am. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officers, who are part of noise pollution committees, will visit venues with decibel meters and take action if the level is above permissible limits. “Party goers should use public transport as there will be traffic congestion. Overspeeding, negligent driving and drink driving are the usual complaints during celebrations, and checks will be conducted throughout the night,” said MA Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic). Traffic curbs around MG Road for NY The Bengaluru Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on movement of traffic and banned parking of vehicles on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, St Mark’s Road, Rest House Road and Residency Road on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday for New Year celebrations. Except for the vehicles of police and essential services on duty, others will be denied entry to these roads from 8pm Saturday till 1am Sunday. Parking of vehicles on these roads is banned from 2pm Saturday till 3am Sunday: No Entry MG Road - From Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road near Mayo Hall Brigade Road - From Cauvery Emporium junction to Opera junction Church Street - From Brigade Road to Museum Road Museum Road - From MG Road to Old Madras Road junction Rest House Road - From Museum Road to Brigade Road Residency Cross Road - From Residency Road to MG Road (Shankar Nag Theatre) No Parking MG Road - From Anil Kumble Circle to Trinity Circle Brigade Road - From Cauvery Emporium junction to Opera junction Church Street - From Brigade Road to St Mark’s Road Rest House Road - From Brigade Road to Museum Road Museum Road - From MG Road to Madras Bank Road junction Metro services extended by 2 hours To make it easier for commuters to return home after celebrations, Namma Metro will be extending the train services on December 31 till 2 am on January 1, 2023. Trains will run at an interval of 15 minutes during the extended hours, and only paper tickets were permitted at the three stations. The last train from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station to all four terminal stations will be at 2 am on January 1 instead of midnight. The train timings are: Baiyappanahalli at 1.35 am, Kengeri 1.25 am, Nagasandra 1.30 am and Silk Institute 1.25 am. The flat rate for paper tickets is Rs 50 during the extended hours which will be available at MG Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park Metro stations.