Bengaluru schools to follow previous guidelines for now as concern for covid-19 grows

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With concerns over Covid-19 spread slowly growing and the reopening of schools just around the corner, the Education department has decided to follow previously set guidelines in all schools.

As the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has not set any specific guidelines for educational institutions, Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal said guidelines like sanitising, maintaining physical distance and wearing masks will be followed. “However, once new guidelines are set, we will ensure that these are implemented in schools,” he told TNIE.

Meanwhile, private schools have already issued guidelines to their students, faculty members and parents.

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) has asked all schools coming under its umbrella to ensure they follow proper Covid protocols when schools reopen.

“Precautions must be taken at schools, including immediate testing, in case of symptoms as well as ensuring a standard operating procedure is in place. Masks should be made mandatory for students and faculty members, and social distancing should be maintained,” said KAMS general secretary D Shashi Kumar. Bangalore University also issued similar guidelines, asking its faculty members and students to don masks.

