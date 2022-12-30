Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Time to mask up and follow Covid protocol, says TAC chairman

TAC chairman Dr MK Sudarshan said no new measures are required if the guidelines are followed.

Published: 30th December 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

mask

People wearing masks seen on Brigade Road on Thursday, as Bengaluru gears up to tackle the Covid-19 scare | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With health officials stating that the next 40 days are crucial for India, which could witness a surge in Covid cases, experts say that if the new guidelines are efficiently followed, the situation will remain under control. 

TAC chairman Dr MK Sudarshan said no new measures are required if the guidelines are followed. If people mask up and follow Covid appropriate behaviour in public spaces, the chances of a spiral in cases would be much less. BBMP Special Commissioner, of Health, Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said they have increased symptomatic testing from around 1,500 to 5,000 people in Bengaluru, and are educating people on Covid guidelines and the use of masks.

If the situation demands, fines will be imposed for not wearing masks, he added. Doctors say Indians have herd immunity, with the maximum population vaccinated with two doses, and infected with the virus as well. Even if the caseload increases, hospital admissions are not expected to be high. 

Like all viruses, SARS-CoV-2 will not disappear overnight, said Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman, of Narayana Health. It will move from the pandemic to the endemic stage, and eventually, the mild flu. He listed the symptoms of the new variant BF.7 as runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough, vomiting, exhaustion and diarrhoea. 

