3...2...1... Get on the dance floor for New Year in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

Ring in the year 2023 in style with these New Year parties. Check ’em out

The Last Dance

Bid goodbye to 2022 in an elegant and luxurious way with fine drinks and great munchies! Pick up party dresses and join in for a one-of-a-kind New Year’s celebration in the city and enter the year 2023 in style.

Where: JW Marriot Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, Devanahalli

When: December 31, 8pm

Price: Rs 8,000++

Details: insider.in

Final Carnival

Entertainment, music, food, beverages - the entire set-up along with surprises at the event will keep you wanting more. The lineup includes belly dancing, a fashion show, and dance performances. It also includes a dedicated section for children so that your little ones also have a good time!

Where: Fortune Select Trinity, Brookefield

When: December 31, 8pm

Price: Rs 4,000++

Details: bookmyshow.com

Caribbean Fiesta

Cheers to Caribbean Night 2023! It’s time to put the nostalgia behind and move ahead with a glass

of martini, great food and Bollywood music. Get yourself into the whirlpool of a starry night and enter 2023 with a big heart and fiery blast.

Where: The Black Pearl, Marathahalli

When: December 31, 7pm

Price: Rs 1,900++

Details: insider.in

Year-end gathering

Expect unlimited fun with an array of drinks from the classic whiskey and colourful cocktails to the good old trusty beer, with appetising starters. DJ Sukant’s musical offerings promise to create a perfect blend of emotions to see off the year.

Where: Indulge, House of Commons, JP Nagar

When: December 31, 8pm

Price: Rs 2,000++

Details: 78995 29516

A New Dawn

Dance the night away to the beats of DJ Kevin while you enjoy unlimited food and drinks. Their spread for the night includes peri-peri crumb fried cauliflower, shrimps with chilli basil sauce among a host of other dishes. With an exotic menu - quail biryani to Korean spiced pork belly - and a range of fruit margaritas and martinis, you are set to start the year off in style!

Where: Fox in the Field, Whitefield

When: December 31, 8pm

Price: Rs 2,000++

CALL: 8069379027

Compiled by Ryan Thomas



