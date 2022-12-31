Home Cities Bengaluru

97k get booster shots in 10 days in Bengaluru  

With global Covid-19 cases soaring due to a subvariant of Omicron, 97,036 booster shots were administered in the state in 10 days, with 14,300 people taking their booster shots on Friday. 

The government also offers Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to all adults. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Over the past two weeks, 25,000 vaccines were administered across all Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hospitals.  Dr KV Thrilok Chandra, the special commissioner for health, BBMP, said they making people aware of Covid-appropriate behaviour, and also stressing on taking their booster doses.

With the demand for vaccines growing, the state Health Department has also sought procurement of Covishield from the Centre. At present, the state has around 7.2 lakh doses of Covaxin and is planning to procure around 25-30 lakh doses of Covishield.  

More tests are also being conducted with 5,000 tests daily instead of 1,500 at the BBMP level and 15,000 at the state level. At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, only two local patients are admitted in the Covid-19 ward, who are now stable, said medical superintendent, Dr Kemparaj T.

